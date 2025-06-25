U.S. academic institutions urge the SEC to implement strict cryptocurrency staking rules and regulations

PANews
2025/06/25 08:45
U Coin
U$0.01247-0.71%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Cryptoslate, on June 23, representatives from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, Georgetown University Law School, University of Chicago Law School, and Placeholder met with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Cryptocurrency Working Group to discuss the pledge rulebook. The discussion focused on the narrow definition of digital asset pledge, economic guardrails, and open source requirements.

The delegation requested that the SEC only certify the term "staking" for products that perform protocol-level verification, and that related retail marketing must be approved in advance. It proposed setting the upper limit of the published yield rate to the base reward rate and the agency fee to be limited to 5%. Auditable cost data can support fee increases, and also suggested standardized interface disclosure data. The universities believe that disclosure alone cannot solve problems such as the concentration of power of validators in staking protocols. They require mandatory disclosure of validator information dashboards, client software must be open source, and recommend setting licensing thresholds for entities that control a large stake. The SEC has included the recommendations in its deliberations, and all parties are awaiting further regulatory guidance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Junwei Electronics: There are no independent products and services directly applied to stablecoin-related businesses

Junwei Electronics: There are no independent products and services directly applied to stablecoin-related businesses

PANews reported on July 16 that Junwei Electronics stated on an interactive platform that the company has maintained long-term business cooperation with NVIDIA, but its terminal business applications are still
Love Terminal
TERMINAL$0.00000000000000000085-55.26%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 14:38
US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01458+1.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:33
Coinbase adds Wormhole(W) to its coin listing roadmap

Coinbase adds Wormhole(W) to its coin listing roadmap

PANews reported on June 26 that according to official news, Coinbase announced that Wormhole (W) will be added to the coin listing roadmap.
Wormhole
W$0.09309+7.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/26 08:21

Trending News

More

Junwei Electronics: There are no independent products and services directly applied to stablecoin-related businesses

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

Coinbase adds Wormhole(W) to its coin listing roadmap

Nasdaq files application to add staking for BlackRock iShares ETH ETF

Historic Crypto Policy Win: Three Bills Clear House Despite Democrat Opposition