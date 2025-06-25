Matter Labs releases new zero-knowledge prover “Airbender” based on RISC-V

PANews
2025/06/25 10:02
ZeroLend
ZeroLend ZERO

PANews June 25 news, according to CoinDesk, ZKsync development company Matter Labs released a new zero-knowledge prover "Airbender" at the Permissionless conference. The prover is built on the RISC-V architecture and can complete Ethereum block verification in 35 seconds on a single GPU environment, which is significantly faster than similar products. Matter Labs CEO said that this breakthrough will reduce transaction costs to less than 1 cent, suitable for high-frequency trading, small payments and decentralized social scenarios. At present, Airbender is still in its early stages of launch, but Matter Labs has released an application to facilitate developer testing. If everything goes according to plan and the ZKsync governance process is approved, Airbender will be included in the protocol upgrade at the end of this summer.

