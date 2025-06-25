British listed company TAO Alpha plans to raise £100 million to support its Bitcoin financial policy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Morningstar, British listed company TAO Alpha PLC announced that after obtaining a £5 million fixed-price convertible loan, it has launched a second convertible loan, and is expected to raise at least £100 million in funds. Blockchain and digital asset investment company ParaFi Capital LP participated in the investment and will provide an initial £20 million.

It is reported that TAO Alpha has established a subsidiary, Tao Alpha PTE. LTD, in Singapore to manage financial assets. Its new Bitcoin-focused financial policy allows up to two-thirds of cash reserves to be allocated to Bitcoin and stablecoins. The latest financing terms are expected to be determined in mid-July.