British listed company Amazing AI announces adoption of Bitcoin fiscal policy

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, British listed company Amazing AI plc (AQSE: AAI), a global financial technology group focusing on online consumer loans, announced on June 24 that it would adopt a Bitcoin fiscal policy, marking its strategic shift to incorporating Bitcoin into its balance sheet. The company plans to use operating funds and upcoming financing to gradually build a Bitcoin treasury. The first batch of Bitcoin acquisitions is expected to begin in July 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.