US-Listed Chinese Tech Firm Aurora Mobile Announces Crypto Reserve Strategy

CryptoNews
2025/06/25 17:19
Bitcoin
BTC$119,294.91+0.54%
Alkimi
ADS$0.10507+8.00%
Solana
SOL$175.62+1.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002334--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1557-0.19%

Chinese-headquartered tech firm Aurora Mobile has announced that it will invest 20% of its cash and cash equivalents in crypto. The strategic initiative has been approved by its Board of Directors.

In an official release, the US-listed company said that the investments may include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, SUI and other tokens.

With BTC and ETH still leading for store of value among institutional investors, SOL and SUI are clawing into allocations, thanks to scalability and ecosystem growth.

“This decision reflects the Company’s commitment to innovative treasury practices and its focus on long-term value creation for shareholders.”

Aurora Mobile Aims to Foster Growth, Partnerships Through Crypto Investments

The crypto investments preserve value and support growth strategy, partnerships, and market expansion, Aurora Mobile wrote on X.

“Allocating a portion to crypto digital assets positions us at the forefront of finance and innovation, unlocking long-term value potential in a rapidly evolving landscape,” it added.

Further, in a separate thread, the firm noted that it has repurchased a total of 295,179 ADS, “reflecting our confidence in the company’s strategy and commitment to delivering shareholder value.”

Institutions Double Down on Crypto For Treasury Play

Aurora Mobile, which focuses on providing companies with stable push notification services, view its crypto investment as a strategic step to maintain strong liquidity.

The move comes at a time when most institutional investors believe in the long-term value of blockchain and digital assets, and plan to scale crypto investments over the next two to three years.

According to Weidong Luo, Chairman and CEO of Aurora Mobile, these investments will enhance “portfolio diversification by gaining exposure to an emerging asset class with low correlation to traditional markets.”

It will also be a pathway for innovation by aligning with the technological advancements that are reshaping global finance, Luo added.

“We view this as a measured step towards modernizing our treasury management practices.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01458+1.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:33
Ripple and UAE company Ctrl Alt reach cooperation to help Dubai real estate assets on the blockchain

Ripple and UAE company Ctrl Alt reach cooperation to help Dubai real estate assets on the blockchain

PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, Ripple has reached a cooperation with the UAE company Ctrl Alt to use XRP Ledger to provide tokenization services for Dubai
XRP
XRP$3.4924+14.93%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002621-10.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 17:25
Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the deadlock in crypto legislation, market sentiment was divided today. ETH led the gains for the second consecutive
SIX
SIX$0.0228-1.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+1.42%
Ethereum
ETH$3,478+3.24%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02917+0.69%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000208-3.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 11:05

Trending News

More

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

Ripple and UAE company Ctrl Alt reach cooperation to help Dubai real estate assets on the blockchain

Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

Historic Crypto Policy Win: Three Bills Clear House Despite Democrat Opposition