Anthony Pompliano's ProCap BTC purchased another 1,208 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 4,932

PANews reported on June 25 that according to GlobeNewswire, ProCap BTC, LLC, a Bitcoin financial services company founded by American investor Anthony Pompliano, purchased 1,208 new Bitcoins at an average price of US$105,977 per Bitcoin, bringing the company's total Bitcoin holdings to 4,932.

Previously, ProCap BTC had announced plans to merge with Columbus Circle Capital Corp. I for $1 billion and plan to go public as ProCap Financial, Inc. The company said it would continue to increase its holdings of Bitcoin, and it is expected that after the merger is completed, the size of Bitcoin on the books will reach $1 billion.