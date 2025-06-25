Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: As of May, the cumulative net capital inflow of Hong Kong Stock Connect exceeded HK$4.35 trillion

PANews
2025/06/25 21:57
LayerNet
NET$0.00013274+30.23%

PANews reported on June 25 that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission released its 2024-2025 fiscal year report, pointing out that as of May, the cumulative net capital inflow of Hong Kong Stock Connect exceeded 4.35 trillion yuan, and the proportion of southbound transactions in Hong Kong's market turnover reached 22.5%, reflecting the continued deepening of interconnection between mainland China and Hong Kong. The report pointed out that thanks to the reform measures introduced last year, the listing of new stocks and the rebound in secondary market trading have made Hong Kong once again a top global fundraising platform. The tokenization of virtual assets and securities has accelerated in the past year, driving Hong Kong towards the goal of becoming a future financial hub. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission released the "ASPIRe" roadmap at the beginning of this year, aiming to promote the development of Hong Kong's virtual asset ecosystem, and subsequently allowed two virtual asset exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to be pledged. At the same time, the total market value of the six virtual asset spot ETFs listed in Hong Kong has increased by 95% since their launch in April last year, and the average daily trading volume has also increased by 16%. In terms of virtual asset trading platforms, the Securities and Futures Commission has issued licenses to a total of 11 institutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01458+1.10%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:33
Ripple and UAE company Ctrl Alt reach cooperation to help Dubai real estate assets on the blockchain

Ripple and UAE company Ctrl Alt reach cooperation to help Dubai real estate assets on the blockchain

PANews reported on July 16 that according to CoinDesk, Ripple has reached a cooperation with the UAE company Ctrl Alt to use XRP Ledger to provide tokenization services for Dubai
XRP
XRP$3.4924+14.93%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002621-10.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 17:25
Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the deadlock in crypto legislation, market sentiment was divided today. ETH led the gains for the second consecutive
SIX
SIX$0.0228-1.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+1.42%
Ethereum
ETH$3,478+3.24%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02917+0.69%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000208-3.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 11:05

Trending News

More

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

Ripple and UAE company Ctrl Alt reach cooperation to help Dubai real estate assets on the blockchain

Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

Historic Crypto Policy Win: Three Bills Clear House Despite Democrat Opposition