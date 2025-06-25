Trump: Considering three to four candidates for next Fed chairman

PANews
2025/06/25 23:52
PANews reported on June 25 that Trump called Federal Reserve Chairman Powell "terrible" and said he knew three or four people who were contenders for the next Fed chairman. When asked if he was interviewing candidates to replace Powell, Trump told reporters: "I know who I would choose within three or four people." According to reports, the main contenders include former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh, National Economic Council Director Hassett, current Federal Reserve Governor Waller and Treasury Secretary Bessant. Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell for not cutting interest rates and has raised the idea of firing him or appointing a successor as soon as possible, but he often retracts these threats. Some analysts believe that this is an effort by Trump to influence monetary policy through the "shadow Fed chairman" before Powell leaves office in May 2026.

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the deadlock in crypto legislation, market sentiment was divided today. ETH led the gains for the second consecutive
Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

PANews reported on July 17 that Yili Holdings (00076), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had signed an agreement on July 17, 2025 to issue zero-interest convertible bonds with
