The crypto market suffered a heavy blow, ETH fell more than 10%, and BTC fell below $104,000

PANews
2025/06/13 11:11
Bitcoin
BTC$120,333.96+2.18%
Moonveil
MORE$0.05178-10.53%
Ethereum
ETH$3,601.07+8.64%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, Israel's attack on Iran and other factors, the crypto market sectors fell across the board, with a general decline of about 3% to 13%. Among them, Ethereum (ETH) fell 10.07% in 24 hours, falling below $2,500, and Bitcoin (BTC) fell 4.42% to below $104,000.

In terms of other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 3.63% in 24 hours, but LEO Token (LEO) was relatively strong, up 1.30%; the PayFi sector fell 6.77%, and Keeta (KTA), which had a large increase in the previous period, fell 22.55%; the Layer1 sector fell 7.88%, Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), and Sui (SUI) fell 10.93%, 11.40%, and 12.64% respectively; the GameFi sector fell 10.64%, but boosted by rumors that Tencent plans to acquire Nexon, the developer of "MapleStory" for US$15 billion, NEXPACE (NXPC) rose 8.20% against the trend; the Meme sector fell 11.71%, Pepe (PEPE) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) fell 14.55% and 18.62% respectively, the DeFi sector fell 11.73%, and the Layer2 sector fell 13.02%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

