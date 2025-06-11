Global Ledger experts uncovered unfrozen Garantex wallets with more than $15 million in them

Incrypted
2025/06/11 20:26
Moonveil
MORE$0.05194-10.26%
  • Global Ledger has published a new report on Garantex.
  • The organization’s experts have discovered the movement of about $15 million in crypto assets belonging to the supposedly inactive exchange.

Global Ledger experts have discovered unfrozen wallets of the sub-sanctioned exchange Garantex with assets worth more than $15 million. Capital movements on them continued even after USDT was blocked on the platform’s accounts.

The Garantex exchange effectively suspended operations on March 6, 2025. This was preceded by the freezing of the platform’s wallets by Tether, the USDT issuer. Stablecoin assets worth 2.5 billion rubles (about $28 million at the time) were blocked on the accounts.

Later, Global Ledger discovered that the Garantex team had launched a new project – the Grinex exchange. The platform actually continued to operate under a new brand.

However, as the organization’s experts managed to find out, Garantex had not only USDT, but also other crypto assets, including bitcoin, ERC20 and BEP20 tokens, as well as the new ruble-denominated A7A5 stablecoin.

According to the report, the exchange’s Ethereum (ETH) wallet, which had accumulated 3,265 ETH (about $8.6 million) by March 6, awakened by the end of the month. Between March 22 and June 4, 2025, 844.99 ETH was withdrawn from it, which was later laundered through the Tornado Cash mixer.

The movement of funds on the Garantex wallet. Source: Global Ledger report.

As of June 4, the said account still holds 2,334.25 ETH.

At the same time, Garantex, according to the report, controls 30.04 BTC. Most of these funds were accumulated on March 6, and on May 8, 2.2 BTC were transferred to the TRON network and settled in Grinex accounts.

The movement of bitcoins is under the control of Garantex. Source: Global Ledger report.

Garantex also controls about $4 million in crypto assets on the BNB Chain network.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04726+1.61%
U Coin
U$0.01246--%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019787+22.96%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:31
SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the website documents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced on July 17 that it intends to
U Coin
U$0.01246--%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 08:28
U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

PANews reported on July 18 that the US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
U Coin
U$0.01246--%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:41

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th

A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion