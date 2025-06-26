Crypto.com secures $120m insurance for U.S. custody platform

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 02:45
BRC20.COM
COM$0.036665-1.07%
U Coin
U$0.01245-0.87%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006725-5.00%

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has announced it secured $120 million in insurance coverage for digital assets held in Crypto.com Custody Trust, its U.S.-based solution.

The exchange said in an announcement that the $120 million insurance cover is arranged by Aon, a London-based insurance company. Aon worked with underwriters via Lloyd’s of London to assess Crypto.com’s risk management, the exchange wrote in a blog post.

Crypto.com Custody Trust Company offers crypto custody solutions for North American digital assets and institutions. The insurance plan aims to protect eligible assets and customers against crime and theft.

According to details, the insurance coverage includes the first quarter of 2025. Most of the insurance total, $100 million, is for physical loss, theft, or damage to customer assets in cold storage. Meanwhile, $20 million will cover potential crime-related incidents or third-party theft.

Crypto.com’s expansion

A recent report by CoinLaw indicates that comprehensive crypto insurance coverage by exchanges stands at only 22% as of 2025. The report notes that about 74% of insured exchanges opt for coverage against crime and cyberattacks, with a focus on protection from hacks.

Notably, insurance claims payouts tied to crypto exchange hacks between 2022 and 2024 totaled about $1.8 billion.

Crypto.com’s expansion in North America includes the opening of its new office in Washington D.C., with this move coming on the back of a positive shift in the U.S. regulatory landscape. The exchange is among the crypto companies that saw the Securities and Exchange Commission end its investigation against it amid a flurry of such closures.

Growth also saw Crypto.com recently  partner with Canary Capital Group to unveil the Canary CRO Trust, an investment product that provides regulated exposure to the Cronos (CRO) token.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01456+1.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:33
Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the deadlock in crypto legislation, market sentiment was divided today. ETH led the gains for the second consecutive
SIX
SIX$0.0228-1.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+1.42%
Ethereum
ETH$3,480.79+3.00%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02918+0.30%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000208-3.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 11:05
Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

PANews reported on July 17 that Yili Holdings (00076), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had signed an agreement on July 17, 2025 to issue zero-interest convertible bonds with
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005917-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:53

Trending News

More

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

ChatGPT for Mac launches recording mode for Plus users

Historic Crypto Policy Win: Three Bills Clear House Despite Democrat Opposition