Irys — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Irys is a blockchain protocol for cheap and fast data storage and processing. It supports both temporary and persistent files, and smart contracts can work directly with them thanks to EVM compatibility. Irys is suitable for building scalable applications that need fast access to large amounts of data.

The project has raised $8.9 million from Framework Ventures, Hypersphere Ventures, Lemniscap, Primitive Ventures, OpenSea Ventures and others.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in testnet with an eye on drops.

  1. Go to the site, connect the test network and request test tokens:
Connect the test network and request test tokens. Data: irys.xyz/faucet
  1. Playing games on the site:
Playing games. Data: irysarcade.xyz/games
  1. Performing tasks on Galxe:
Running errands. Data: Galxe
  1. Writing posts on X (Twitter) about the project via Irys Starboard:
Writing posts about the project. Data: Irys Starboard
  1. By being socially active on X (Twitter), we also post on Kaito.

Completing activities does not require monetary costs, except for the Galxe quests and does not take much time.

Highlights:

  • completing tasks;
  • collecting points;
  • be socially active on X (Twitter).

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

