Morpho and Gelato launch simple loans using crypto as collateral

Crypto.news
2025/06/26 04:18
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.0721-0.51%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002192-5.55%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000003784-5.02%

Users across several blockchains can now take non-custodial, crypto-backed loans in just days, the two firms claim.

DeFi is racing to close the usability gap with traditional platforms. On Wednesday, June 25, Web3 cloud firm Gelato and Defi lending protocol Morpho announced the launch of embedded crypto-backed loans. According to the two firms, the platform would be as easy to use as a banking app.

Paul Frambot, CEO of Morpho Labs, said that the partnership will make DeFi self-custodial crypto loans more accessible than before. He explained that users can borrow the USDC stablecoin by using crypto assets, including Bitcoin, as collateral.

Crypto loans won’t require credit checks

According to Morpho and Gelato, these loans are meant for both retail and institutional users. The platform will include features such as one-click borrowing with collateral, as well as wallet creation with social logins. At the same time, borrowing will not require credit checks.

Morpho’s non-custodial loans are available on Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Scroll, and will soon be available on the Katana blockchain. The two teams also stated that they would add support for more blockchains in the future.

Crypto-collateralized loans are an attractive way for holders to leverage their digital assets. They enable users to get liquidity from their crypto without having to sell. Moreover, some traders use crypto loans as leverage instruments to seek more upside in trading.

Still, there are risks involved in crypto lending, both for users and platforms. For instance, a sharp drop in crypto prices could render a platform’s collateral insufficient to back outstanding loans, potentially leading to a collapse.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01456+1.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:33
Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the deadlock in crypto legislation, market sentiment was divided today. ETH led the gains for the second consecutive
SIX
SIX$0.0228-1.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+1.42%
Ethereum
ETH$3,480.79+3.00%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02918+0.30%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000208-3.25%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 11:05
Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

PANews reported on July 17 that Yili Holdings (00076), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that it had signed an agreement on July 17, 2025 to issue zero-interest convertible bonds with
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005917-4.62%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 16:53

Trending News

More

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development

ChatGPT for Mac launches recording mode for Plus users

Historic Crypto Policy Win: Three Bills Clear House Despite Democrat Opposition