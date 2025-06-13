Canadian listed company Tony G Co-Investment Holdings purchased approximately $440,000 of HYPE tokens

PANews reported on June 13 that according to official news, Canadian listed investment company Tony G Co-Investment Holdings announced that it had purchased 10,387 HyperLiquid platform native tokens HYPE at an average price of US$42.24, with a total value of US$438,828. The acquisition was completed through WonderFi Technologies, a Canadian compliant digital asset platform, marking the company's first layout of the HyperLiquid ecosystem. HyperLiquid is a blockchain infrastructure designed to improve the efficiency of DeFi applications. The company's CEO said that this investment reflects the strategic layout of decentralized trading infrastructure.

