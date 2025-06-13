Analysis: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummet in value after Israeli airstrike on Iran

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Jinshi, on Friday morning, the largest digital asset Bitcoin fell 3% in the Singapore market to below $103,000, while smaller cryptocurrencies saw larger declines. The second-ranked token Ethereum fell by about 6.9% at one point. "Cryptocurrencies reacted negatively to the news of Israel's attack on Iran, in line with major risk assets," said Caroline Moren, co-founder of Orbit Markets, a crypto derivatives liquidity provider. "We expect to see technical support around $101,000, but geopolitical news will drive price movements in the short term."

