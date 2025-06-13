A whale spent 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in nearly 6 hours

PANews
2025/06/13 10:49
PANews reported on June 13 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "a giant whale/institution that made a profit of US$30.45 million through two ETH waves" used 127 million USDC to buy 48,800 ETH in the last 6 hours after the market fell today.

  • 1. After making a profit of 30.45 million US dollars from the previous two ETH waves, the third position was started on the 11th, spending 46.494 million USDC to purchase 16,500 ETH;
  • 2. After ETH fell sharply this morning, it continued to increase its position, transferring a total of 127 million USDC to Wintermute and Coinbase, and purchased 48,825 ETH to withdraw to the address;
  • 3. In the third wave, a total of US$174.1 million was invested to purchase 65,325 ETH, with an average price of US$2,665. It is currently in a floating loss state.
