A wallet that minted TRUMP transferred $3.13 million worth of TRUMP to a new wallet

PANews
2025/06/26 09:02
PANews reported on June 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet that once minted TRUMP tokens transferred 347,439 TRUMP (worth US$3.13 million) to a newly created wallet funded by Coinbase.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

