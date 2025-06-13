MEET48 will launch the first Web3.0 Global Idol Annual Popularity Contest (WIPA) at 14:00 today, and the voting channel will be open soon

PANews
2025/06/13 12:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1618+6.30%
MEET48
IDOL$0.01735+6.76%
SOON
SOON$0.1522+4.60%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000003783+8.08%

PANews reported on June 13 that MEET48, the world's first Web3.0 AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community focusing on the entertainment field, announced that it will officially launch the 1st Web3.0 Global Idol Annual Popularity Audition (The 1st MEET48 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, referred to as WIPA) at 14:00 today (UTC+8). Overseas fans can vote through the MEET48 app and official website to select the first TOP16 idols.

Voting will end at 12:00 (UTC+8) on August 2, and the final results will be announced at the WIPA Annual Finals Performance and Awards Ceremony (held at the same venue as the annual youth ceremony of global strategic partner SNH48 GROUP) at the Arena in AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, China.

SNH48 GROUP members, real-life idols mainly from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other Asian countries and regions, AI Agent groups, and representative combinations from the field of virtual humans will jointly participate in this coronation ceremony to compete for the glorious opportunities belonging to the TOP16 idols - including exclusive singles, overseas stages and game endorsements.

It is reported that overseas fans can participate in the voting in four ways: directly using $IDOL, using $IDOL or diamonds to purchase scorecards, going to the corresponding live broadcast room of the MEET48 App to send gifts, and obtaining scorecards through other methods.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0477+3.71%
U Coin
U$0.01252+0.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020386+29.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:31
SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the website documents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced on July 17 that it intends to
U Coin
U$0.01252+0.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 08:28
U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

PANews reported on July 18 that the US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
U Coin
U$0.01252+0.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:41

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th

A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion