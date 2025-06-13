Greeks.live: 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expire, and the main players increase their positions in put options

PANews
2025/06/13 16:54
Bitcoin
BTC$120 325,36+1,97%
Ethereum
ETH$3 616,69+8,41%

PANews reported on June 13 that according to data from [email protected], a total of 28,000 BTC options and 244,000 ETH options expired on June 13. The Put Call Ratio of BTC options is 0.9, with a maximum pain point of $106,000 and a nominal value of $2.93 billion; the Put Call Ratio of ETH options is 1.13, with a maximum pain point of $2,650 and a nominal value of $620 million. The delivery volume accounts for about 8% of the total position, which has fallen again after the rebound last week.

In terms of implied volatility (IV), BTC is still hovering at a low level, while ETH has risen significantly, indicating that recent volatility strategies have more room for operation on ETH. The market volatility premium (VRP) is at a high level this week, reflecting the extremely low market volatility. Despite today's adjustment, VRP is still high.

In addition, combined with the block trading data, it is shown that the main players in the market are currently increasing their positions in put options and entering a defensive phase. Recently, due to geopolitical factors, the market's risk aversion has increased, and the price of cryptocurrencies has shown a significant correction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,0477+3,71%
U Coin
U$0,01252+0,40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,020386+29,39%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:31
SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the website documents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced on July 17 that it intends to
U Coin
U$0,01252+0,40%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 08:28
U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

PANews reported on July 18 that the US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
U Coin
U$0,01252+0,40%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:41

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th

A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion