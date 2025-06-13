BSC Foundation spent $25,000 to purchase approximately 6.49 million VIXBT

PANews reported on June 13 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, after a two-week suspension, the BSC Foundation spent another $25,000 to purchase about 6.49 million VIXBT two minutes ago. This move pushed the market value of VIDEOXBT (codename VIXBT) to over $5 million in the short term, and the price of the currency soared by about 62% in a short period of time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.