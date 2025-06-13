SharpLink Gaming spent $463 million to purchase 176,271 ETH, becoming the largest listed coin holder

PANews reported on June 13 that according to the announcement of SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET), the company purchased 176,271 ETH at an average price of about $2,626 for approximately $463 million, becoming the world's largest listed ETH holder, second only to the Ethereum Foundation. Currently, more than 95% of the company's assets have been used for pledge or liquid pledge to obtain income.

