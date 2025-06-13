Iran confirms nuclear facility damaged in Israeli attack

PANews reported on June 13 that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued a statement on the 13th saying that part of Iran's nuclear facilities in the Natanz region were damaged in the Israeli attack on Iran in the early hours of the same day. No casualties have been reported so far, and no radioactive or chemical pollutant leaks have been found. Investigations are still ongoing to further confirm the extent of the damage.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.