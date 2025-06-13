JPMorgan Chase raises target prices for several Bitcoin mining companies, optimistic about profit improvement

PANews
2025/06/13 22:12

PANews June 13 news, according to CoinDesk, JPMorgan Chase raised the target prices of mining companies such as CleanSpark, Riot Platforms and MARA Holdings, reflecting the rise in Bitcoin prices and improved mining profits. CLSK's target price rose from $12 to $14, RIOT from $13 to $14, and MARA to $19. The bank maintained its "overweight" rating on CLSK, IREN and RIOT, and maintained "neutral" rating on Cipher and MARA. Analysts said that Bitcoin spot expectations were raised by 24%, and the total network computing power estimate was raised by 9%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.0477+3.71%
U Coin
U$0.01252+0.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020386+29.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:31
SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the website documents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced on July 17 that it intends to
U Coin
U$0.01252+0.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 08:28
U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

PANews reported on July 18 that the US stock market closed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 up 0.54%, and the
U Coin
U$0.01252+0.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:41

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

U.S. stocks close: S&P 500, Nasdaq and Nvidia all hit new highs

The White House plans to hold a signing ceremony for the GENIUS Act at 2 a.m. on the 19th

A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion