Crypto legislation in the US is at a ‘critical’ juncture, says industry exec

PANews
2025/06/13 23:49
WHY
WHY$0.0000000345+0.72%

Crypto legislation in the US is at a ‘critical’ juncture, says industry exec

The latest episode of Decentralize with Cointelegraph unpacks why US crypto legislation must pass in 2025 or risk renewed crackdowns and political blowback.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04726+2.09%
U Coin
U$0.01253-0.15%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020196+27.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:31
SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the website documents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced on July 17 that it intends to
U Coin
U$0.01253-0.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 08:28
AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion

AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has a valuation of $18 billion after the latest round of financing. The company is
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1608+5.58%
Startup
STARTUP$0.045836+16.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:41

Trending News

More

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion

SharpLink Gaming increased its holdings by 18,712 ETH, worth $65.45 million

A Bitcoin whale from the "Satoshi era" deposited the last 40,192 Bitcoins into Galaxy Digital, worth about $4.83 billion