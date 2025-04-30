Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.30)

PANews
2025/04/30 10:14
Memecoin
MEME$0.002065+1.67%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1611+5.50%
FUNToken
FUN$0.019431-2.80%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008989+1.42%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/30 Update:
The world has suffered from pump.fun for a long time
NFT whale dingaling is preparing to launch boop.fun and conduct an airdrop
Gold Dogs are frequently issued on the SOL chain, but the scale and funds are far smaller than before

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.30)

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04726+2.09%
U Coin
U$0.01253-0.15%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.020196+27.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:31
SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

SharpLink Gaming announces $5 billion in additional stock issuance and advances Ethereum reserve strategy

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the website documents of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), SharpLink Gaming, Inc. announced on July 17 that it intends to
U Coin
U$0.01253-0.15%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 08:28
AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion

AI startup Perplexity’s valuation soars to $18 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the Financial Times, artificial intelligence startup Perplexity has a valuation of $18 billion after the latest round of financing. The company is
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1608+5.58%
Startup
STARTUP$0.045836+16.59%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:41

