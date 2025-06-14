Data: USDC circulation has decreased by about 100 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on June 14 that according to official data, in the seven days ending June 12, Circle issued about 2.6 billion USDC, redeemed about 2.6 billion USDC, and the circulation decreased by about 100 million. The total circulation of USDC is 60.9 billion, and the reserve is about 61.2 billion US dollars, of which about 8.5 billion US dollars are in cash, and the Circle Reserve Fund holds about 52.7 billion US dollars.

