Silver and Platinum Break out as Dollar Hedge Game Shifts

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 11:45
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000036-2,70%

Silver and platinum are exploding higher as investors rotate out of gold, triggering a powerful surge fueled by dollar weakness, soaring ETF inflows, and tightening industrial supply.

Silver and Platinum Prices Soar With US Debt Mounting and Demand Tightening

Silver and platinum rallied sharply in June as investors diversified away from gold amid rising concerns over U.S. dollar weakness. Silver climbed above $36 per ounce, a 13-year high, while platinum hit $1,273, its strongest level in four years. Both metals have advanced substantially, driven by fears that gold may now be overvalued. With the dollar’s safe-haven appeal diminishing, market participants are shifting to other precious metals with solid industrial fundamentals.

MKS Pamp analyst Nicky Shiels was quoted by the Financial Times as saying: “Gold is the preferred dollar hedge, and this is the next iteration of that trade.” She emphasized that growing U.S. debt concerns are reinforcing demand for alternatives. Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen more than 300 tonnes of inflows this month—double May’s figures. Suki Cooper of Standard Chartered noted:

The analyst added that the current gold-to-silver ratio of 93—well above the historical average—signals that silver remains undervalued.

Industrial demand further supports the outlook. Silver is essential in solar panels, batteries, and glass coatings, while platinum remains vital in auto catalytic converters and industrial applications. Cooper highlighted a tightening market:

Slower-than-expected electric vehicle adoption continues to underpin platinum usage, while Chinese demand for platinum jewelry is rebounding. As above-ground inventories shrink, both metals are positioned for continued investor interest and potential price gains.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Metaplanet announces Charles Schwab as second largest shareholder

Metaplanet announces Charles Schwab as second largest shareholder

PANews reported on July 17 that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Japanese listed company Metaplanet, posted on social media that Charles Schwab has now become its second largest shareholder, holding 61.2
Nowchain
NOW$0,0104-14,12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000208-3,25%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0,0003189+7,48%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 22:58
US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Storm Trade
STORM$0,01454+1,11%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:33
Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, the real-world asset platform Securitize has cooperated with Hamilton Lane, an investment company with a total asset management scale and entrusted
FUND
FUND$0,03299-2,68%
RealLink
REAL$----%
DeFi
DEFI$0,00219-5,56%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 22:19

Trending News

More

Metaplanet announces Charles Schwab as second largest shareholder

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development