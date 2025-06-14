Shenzhen Stock Exchange listed company Eastcompeace: will explore stable currency payment and cross-border settlement applications according to policy direction

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Jiemian News, Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed company Eastcompeace said that according to the latest policy direction, global regulatory requirements for stablecoin issuers have become clearer, mainly including compliance licenses, asset reserve transparency, risk management and consumer protection. Eastcompeace will work with China Telecom Research Institute and Shanghai Shutu Research Institute to further promote technology layout and actively explore the application scenarios of stablecoins in payment, cross-border settlement, digital assets and other fields.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.