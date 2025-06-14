Data: USDT market value exceeds 155 billion US dollars, setting a new record

PANews reported on June 14 that Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, posted on the X platform that the market value of USDT exceeded 155 billion US dollars, setting a new record high. According to Coingecko data, the current market value of stablecoins in the entire network has reached 261.05 billion US dollars, an increase of 2.6% in the past 24 hours, of which the market value of USDT reached 155,517,813,512 US dollars, accounting for 59.5%, and USDC accounted for 23.6%.

