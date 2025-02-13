Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.13)

PANews and @gmgnai jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓2/13 Update:

BNB is leading the rise, and the BNB Chain meme season may be coming

CZ said he was considering whether to release the name of his pet dog

Ai Agent $ARC still rebounds strongly

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

(Why isn’t BSC in the picture? The engineers are rushing to make it!)