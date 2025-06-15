Trader AguilaTrades is long BTC again this morning, and the current position is worth about $200 million

PANews
2025/06/15 08:38
Bitcoin
BTC$119,454.96+0.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0104-14.33%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, trader AguilaTrades went long on BTC again this morning and has now opened a long position of BTC worth $200 million. His positions are: 20x leveraged long orders, 1,894 BTC, positions worth about $200 million, opening price of $104,976, liquidation price of $97,265, and current floating profit of about $910,000. The trader opened a long position of BTC on June 9 and closed it on June 13, with a loss of $12.48 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Metaplanet announces Charles Schwab as second largest shareholder

Metaplanet announces Charles Schwab as second largest shareholder

PANews reported on July 17 that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Japanese listed company Metaplanet, posted on social media that Charles Schwab has now become its second largest shareholder, holding 61.2
Nowchain
NOW$0.0104-14.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000208-3.25%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0003189+7.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 22:58
US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01454+1.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:33
Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, the real-world asset platform Securitize has cooperated with Hamilton Lane, an investment company with a total asset management scale and entrusted
FUND
FUND$0.03299-2.68%
RealLink
REAL$----%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00219-5.56%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 22:19

Trending News

More

Metaplanet announces Charles Schwab as second largest shareholder

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development