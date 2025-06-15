Germany's Financial Intelligence Unit Annual Report: The total number of anti-money laundering reports related to cryptocurrencies increased by 8.2% last year

PANews
2025/06/15 09:30

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Decrypt, according to the annual report of the German Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), anti-money laundering reports involving cryptocurrencies in Germany increased by 8.2% last year. The total number of reports related to cryptocurrencies climbed from 8,049 in 2023 to 8,711, accounting for 3.3% of all suspicious activity reports (SARs) submitted to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), Germany's agency responsible for combating money laundering, a record high.

The total marks a 23.6% increase since 2020, with Bitcoin dominating the vast majority of reports last year, followed by Ethereum, XRP, Tether and Litecoin. According to the financial intelligence unit, credit agencies and banks filed more than 6,000 crypto-related reports, which typically involved transactions with trading platforms, mixing services and gambling sites.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

