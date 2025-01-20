Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.20)

PANews
2025/01/20 10:37
Memecoin
MEME$0.002074+3.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1614+5.90%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009036+2.07%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/20 Update:
Trump and his wife used two currencies to plunder the liquidity of the cryptocurrency circle, and the entire Northwest Shanxi (Solana) became a mess
Fartcoin, the only AI Agent, rose against the trend and broke through 2 US dollars!

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.20)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

4 wallets are long on ETH and SOL with high leverage, with unrealized profits exceeding $25 million

4 wallets are long on ETH and SOL with high leverage, with unrealized profits exceeding $25 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain , someone used 4 wallets on the Hyperliquid platform to go long on ETH and SOL with 25x and 20x leverage
Solana
SOL$179.28+4.78%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00188+10.58%
Ethereum
ETH$3,599.06+7.41%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 09:07
Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto

Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto

PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) has approved the company to hold up to $250 million
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00006907-2.92%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 09:20
US SEC considers exemptions for cryptocurrency innovation

US SEC considers exemptions for cryptocurrency innovation

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that the SEC is considering establishing regulatory exemptions for
U Coin
U$0.01245+0.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 09:11

Trending News

More

4 wallets are long on ETH and SOL with high leverage, with unrealized profits exceeding $25 million

Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto

US SEC considers exemptions for cryptocurrency innovation

White House confirms President Trump supports tax exemption for small Bitcoin transactions

XRP breaks through $3.59, hits new all-time high