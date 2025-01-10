PA Chart | A chart showing the six most popular candidates for CFTC chairman

Rostin Behnam, Chairman of the U.S. CFTC, will resign on January 20, and the market is paying more attention to his successor. Currently, the transition team of President-elect Trump is actively looking for candidates. Current CFTC commissioners, Kraken and a16z executives are all strong contenders. They all have rich experience in financial supervision and deep background in crypto policy, which adds a lot of suspense to this competition.

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain , someone used 4 wallets on the Hyperliquid platform to go long on ETH and SOL with 25x and 20x leverage
PANews2025/07/18 09:07
PANews reported on July 18 that according to the AXIOS website: Meta Platforms (META.O) appointed Connor Hayes as head of the Threads platform. Market sources said: Meta Platforms (META.O) has
PANews2025/07/18 07:56
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that the SEC is considering establishing regulatory exemptions for
PANews2025/07/18 09:11

