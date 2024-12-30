Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.30)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓12/30 Update:

AI Agent market value increases, interactions decrease, and Base's overall data performance surpasses Solana

$CLO is a virtual AI nation consisting of 100 AI agents

$DORA AI TRAVEL AGENT Artificial Intelligence Travel Agency Agent

$Freya Artificial Intelligence x Game Narrative

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!