Trump's military exercise celebration was sponsored by Coinbase and other technology giants, causing controversy

PANews reported on June 16 that according to The Verge, US President Trump will lead a military parade on June 14 (his 79th birthday) to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US military. The event will be funded in part by major technology companies such as Coinbase, Amazon, Oracle, and Palantir. The parade is hosted by the non-profit organization America250 designated by Congress, with a budget of up to $45 million. Although it is called a celebration of military history, it is actually accused of being tied to Trump's personal political image. The funding from the technology industry has caused public relations risks and public opinion controversy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.