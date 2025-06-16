Unipcs spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the on-chain address Unipcs (i.e. "Bonk Guy") spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS (market value of about $2.4 million). It has not been sold yet, and the book profit exceeds $2 million, but the overall position is still in a loss state. Unipcs' address has invested in 48 tokens, 44 of which are in a loss state, and only USELESS has a floating profit.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.