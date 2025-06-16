Metaplanet purchased 1,112 bitcoins, and its BTC holdings increased to 10,000

PANews reported on June 16 that Metaplanet announced that the company purchased 1,112 additional bitcoins at an average price of 15,182,668 yen per bitcoin for approximately 16.883 billion yen (approximately $111 million). After this increase, its total bitcoin holdings reached 10,000, with a cumulative purchase amount of approximately 139.152 billion yen and an average cost of 13,915,230 yen per bitcoin.

