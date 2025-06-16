A whale sold 10 million Aura yesterday, and the overall profit may exceed 3.4 million US dollars

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale started to purchase 20 million Aura more than a year ago and transferred all the assets to the wallet FbcvpL. Yesterday, it successfully sold 10 million Aura in exchange for 12,605 SOL (about 1.84 million US dollars), and currently still holds the remaining 10 million Aura (valued at about 1.8 million US dollars), and the total book profit has exceeded 3.4 million US dollars.

