Seriously WTF Happened to Altcoin Season? Gold Reaches ATH As Crypto Crashes

99Bitcoins
2025/06/16 16:24
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000036-2.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002362-1.21%
Aethir
ATH$0.03284-1.67%

Altcoin season has taken a backseat for most of the year, trailing behind Bitcoin’s slow grind upward. But new market data suggests the underdogs and your favorite alts might not stay quiet for long.

On-chain analytics platform Alphractal has raised eyebrows with predictions of a significant shift in the altcoin market. Using altcoin Dominance metrics, Alphractal noted these metrics hover around historically significant support levels that have previously preceded major rallies.

Ethereum
Price
Market Cap
ETH
$310.17B
24h7d30d1yAll time

Altcoin Season May Come Via ‘Alt Dominance’

“Something big is about to happen with altcoins,” Alphractal shared in a post on X, citing its analysis of dominance levels.

Altcoin dominance metrics may be setting the stage for a rally. Excluding stablecoins, the metric has historically used the 25% level as a springboard, fueling surges to 35% in 2020 and over 50% during the 2021 altseason. Currently at 27.91%, it appears ready to test its strength again, signaling the potential for a resurgence in altcoin momentum.

The market could be gearing up for another altseason in the coming months if history holds.

Is Altcoin Season Dead?

Conversely, the devil’s advocate take here is that altcoins from the 2017 to 2020 era are dead. Many of those tokens have already done 100x, some even 1000x. Virtuals, Kaspa, now Keeta, even Solana did a 25x this bull run. It can’t get much better than this, some are arguing.

Another prevailing element of this cynicism is that nobody believes alts have actual utility anymore. It’s all just gambling on the price of the token.

That’s why only ultra memes like Fartcoin are moving. The OG’s money isn’t cycling out of Bitcoin pops and then bolstering an altcoin eruption but rather cycling back into Bitcoin itself. Of course, we’ll see if this opinion plays out, but for now, some believe altcoin season is dead.

Geopolitical and Market Sentiment; Gold Eyes New ATH

Bitcoin took a gut punch last week as missiles flew between Israel and Iran, plunging from $107K to $102K and vaporizing over $1.4 billion in liquidations in one brutal trading day. But in the wreckage, resolve broke through.

Data from Farside Investors showed a jaw-dropping $1.37 billion flooding into U.S.-based spot Bitcoin ETFs. The retail crowd panicked, but institutions bought the fear.

Gold surged to a multi-week high of $3,445 last week, boosted by escalating Israel-Iran tensions and weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data that pressured the dollar. Traders now eye a climb toward the all-time high of $3,500, though uncertainty looms ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting.

Who’s going to win out between Bitcoin, altcoins, and gold? We’ll just have to wait and see, but they undoubtedly all thrive in times of volatility like this.

EXPLORE: Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino Hopes For Net Positive From US Elections, Says Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Is A Great Idea: 99Bitcoins Exclusive

The post Seriously WTF Happened to Altcoin Season? Gold Reaches ATH As Crypto Crashes appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Metaplanet announces Charles Schwab as second largest shareholder

Metaplanet announces Charles Schwab as second largest shareholder

PANews reported on July 17 that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Japanese listed company Metaplanet, posted on social media that Charles Schwab has now become its second largest shareholder, holding 61.2
Nowchain
NOW$0.01039-14.34%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000208-3.25%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0003197+7.86%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 22:58
US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01454+0.69%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:33
Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, the real-world asset platform Securitize has cooperated with Hamilton Lane, an investment company with a total asset management scale and entrusted
FUND
FUND$0.03299-2.68%
RealLink
REAL$----%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002192-5.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 22:19

Trending News

More

Metaplanet announces Charles Schwab as second largest shareholder

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development