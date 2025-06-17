Telegram founder accuses French media of keeping silent about his interview and smear campaign

PANews reported on June 17 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov said in a statement on his channel that his interview with Tucker Carlson about the situation in France a week ago was widely reported by media in many countries, but the French media was "collectively silent." He pointed out that the French mainstream media Le Monde published 40 negative reports against Telegram within 7 weeks after his arrest, 37 of which did not seek comments from any platform and ignored the factual corrections it issued. Durov said that this public opinion environment is worrying and highlights the importance of Telegram in providing diverse perspectives.

