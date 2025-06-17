Polyhedra will initiate a buyback to stabilize ZKJ, and the CEO speaks out against financial attacks

PANews
2025/06/17 07:55
Moonveil
MORE$0.05132-8.38%
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ$0.1731+1.05%

PANews reported on June 17 that Polyhedra CEO Tiancheng Xie responded to a user question on the X platform and said that the company "will conduct more buybacks", is currently evaluating market conditions, and "needs to guard against future financial attacks."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

The fourth day of the Tornado Cash developer’s criminal trial in New York kicked off with witnesses from the FBI.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01454+0.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 05:33
Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, the real-world asset platform Securitize has cooperated with Hamilton Lane, an investment company with a total asset management scale and entrusted
FUND
FUND$0.03299-2.68%
RealLink
REAL$----%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002199-4.68%
Share
PANews2025/07/17 22:19
DEA, FBI bust Sinaloa cartel, confiscate $10M in cryptocurrency

DEA, FBI bust Sinaloa cartel, confiscate $10M in cryptocurrency

US authorities confiscated massive drug quantities and dismantled meth labs nationwide while pursuing crypto-linked cartel operatives.
Share
PANews2025/07/16 18:11

Trending News

More

US prosecutors expect to close case against Roman Storm by July 25

Securitize Brings Tokenized Hamilton Lane Credit Fund to Multichain, Adds New Features for DeFi Users

DEA, FBI bust Sinaloa cartel, confiscate $10M in cryptocurrency

Canadian listed company LQWD Technologies increased its holdings by 57.5 BTC

Yili Holdings issues nearly HK$20 million of convertible bonds for Web3.0 development