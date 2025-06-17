"AI Godfather" Hinton warns: Superintelligence may destroy humanity through biological warfare

PANews reported on June 17 that AI pioneer and "AI Godfather" Geoffrey Hinton recently issued the most severe warning in the "Diary of a CEO" podcast, saying that super-intelligent AI may think that humans are no longer necessary and launch biological warfare through cyber attacks, automatic weapons, and even designing new viruses to "silently eliminate us." Hinton said that the threat of AI comes from both human abuse and AI's autonomous decision-making, and that driven by profit and national competition, there is little possibility that AI development will slow down.

