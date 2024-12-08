A Deep Dive into Token Unlocks: What Are the Most Important Factors in Price Changes?

Author: Keyrock
Compiled by: Felix, PANews
Key points:
Over $600 million worth of locked tokens are unlocked every week (equivalent to Curve's market cap). These tokens are usually released at predetermined intervals, flowing into the hands of different participants. The size and interval of these unlocks, the expectations and dates, and who gets these tokens, all have an impact on the token value and the market.
In a crypto space dominated by short-term decision-making and rampant profit-taking, the cadence and structure of token unlocking is critical to ensuring long-term value capture and increasing holder satisfaction. Unlocking is not a novel concept. In traditional finance, mechanisms such as equity vesting have long been used to incentivize employees to stay aligned over the long term. However, in blockchain projects, the methods, frequency, and impact of token unlocking vary widely.
Across the 16,000 unlock events analyzed for this article, a striking pattern emerged: unlocks of all types, sizes, and recipients almost always had a negative impact on price.
This article takes a trader-centric approach to examine some of the most prominent token unlocks of the past few years. It analyzes how unlocks of different sizes and recipient types affect prices, identifying recurring patterns and key behavioral differences across the ecosystem.
As a trader, you don’t have insight into the overall retail buying or selling decisions, but you can learn about another group of holders, those on the vesting schedule. Unlocking schedules are key to the puzzle, and they not only hint at future supply shocks, but are also leading indicators of sentiment and volatility.
Most vesting tables look like the one above: a long-term calendar with “Cliffs” and “Linear or Bulk Unlock Blocks” labeled in the middle. These blocks are designated to different recipients — categories like “Seed Investors,” “Core Contributors,” or “Community.”
Designing an unlock is a tricky task for any project. You can’t simply give away all the tokens upfront, because the recipients might leave and sell them. But you can’t make them wait too long, or they might decide the project isn’t worth it. Projects must strike a balance: incentivizing recipients to stay in the early stages of the project while keeping them involved for the long term. The solution is often to distribute tokens gradually over a specified vesting period.
A typical unlock might look like this: The vesting period starts with the relationship between the recipient and the organization and continues until all allocations are made. For most crypto projects, these are outlined early in the whitepaper. There may be no allocations for the first ⅓ ± ¼ of the vesting period. Then, a large amount of tokens is released all at once, followed by a linear unlock over the remaining time.
This approach works well because it ensures recipients make a minimum commitment before receiving rewards. For example, developers are incentivized to continue participating, while investors face an initial lock-up period followed by partial cash-outs, and slow unlocking can reduce market pressure.
Not all unlocks follow this structure. Some are called “bulk unlocks” where all tokens are released at the end of the Cliffs period. Others are purely linear, starting with no Cliffs and distributing tokens periodically until they are fully allocated.
This article first breaks down the vesting period of 16,000 compound events and categorizes each event by size. For each event, the daily token price is tracked 30 days before and 30 days after the unlock. In addition, the "median" price and volatility metrics for each token in the month before the 30-day pre-unlock period are tracked. This is critical because many projects are on a monthly unlocking schedule. This method is not perfect, but it can better isolate smaller unlocks.
Finally, no asset can exist independently of the market. This is especially true for altcoins, which often exhibit extreme beta correlations with their protocol tokens. To account for this, this article normalizes the price changes in the data series for each unlock.
For simplicity, this article chooses ETH as the benchmark and then weights the prices in the sample (before, during, and after the unlock event) with ETH to produce a more market-independent metric.
After breaking down, categorizing, and quantifying the unlocking events, we plot the average price impact for different time intervals after the unlocking date. When visualized, the data looks messy. You might expect a proportional relationship between the size of the unlock and the price impact, but beyond 7 days, the correlation weakens.
When scaled by relative size, most unlocks look similar in the degree of price suppression they cause. Instead, frequency is the more telling factor. As mentioned earlier, unlocks typically occur in a single large batch after the initial cliff, or continuously until the end of the vesting period. For any unlock other than the large or giant ones, the same consistent downward price pressure from smaller, steady unlocks is observed. It is therefore difficult to discern whether the size of the unlock is good or bad.
What is clearer in the data is the behavioral characteristics of larger unlocks before the event. In the 30 days before the event, we usually see a continuous decline in price, which accelerates in the last week. After the unlock, the price tends to stabilize and return to neutral levels within about 14 days.
This price behavior can be attributed to two main phenomena:
This behavioral pattern is also evident in the weighted trading volumes of different categories, which usually peak 28 or 14 days before unlocking.
Interestingly, the data shows that huge unlocks (>10% of supply) perform as well or better than large unlocks (5%–10%). This is likely because the unlocks are too large to be fully hedged and cannot be sold off or unwound within 30 days. Therefore, their market effects tend to be more gradual and long-lasting.
The last chart highlights the change in volatility. Large unlocks cause significant volatility on the first day. However, this volatility has largely subsided within 14 days.
Most of the time, the key is to focus on the very large and large unlocks on the calendar. These are usually the starting cliffs for the transition to linear unlocks. For any given unlock, the percentage awarded by the cliffs can vary widely, from 10% to 50%. What really matters is how much of the unlock is relative to the total supply.
Data shows that the best time to enter after a major unlock is 14 days later, when volatility has stabilized and hedges may have been unwound. For exits, the best time is 30 days before a major unlock, when hedging or market pre-reaction tends to kick in.
For smaller unlocks, it's usually best to wait until they are complete.
The second and most important thing to look at when analyzing unlocks is the type of recipient. Who are the recipients of the tokens, and what does this mean for price action? Recipients can vary widely, but they generally fall into five main categories:
Opinions vary as to which recipient type has the most impact on downstream prices. Some believe that community airdrops are mostly conducted by Sybil attackers, so the market is flooded with selling pressure. Others believe that injecting millions of tokens into the ecosystem dilutes value. Still others believe that VCs and investors are the ones who sell the fastest and take profits.
After analyzing thousands of unlocking events, the data shows that:
However, as with the size of the unlock, these numbers alone don’t tell the whole story. When you plot price action by recipient type in the 30 days before and after the unlock event, different behaviors emerge.
At first glance, team unlocks appear to be the most disruptive, while ecosystem unlocks pose little threat. But these are only surface-level insights. Why are there differences? What drives recipient behavior? What lessons can protocols learn from this data?
Team Unlock
Team unlocks are one of the worst categories for price stability. You should be careful when a team is about to hit the Cliffs or is in the middle of a distribution.
When charted, impact token prices follow a roughly linear downward trend, starting 30 days before the unlock date and continuing down at a severe angle. Team unlocks tend to have two characteristics that have a greater impact on price than other categories of receipts.
Uncoordinated selling by team members:
Lack of hedging or mitigation strategies:
So these explain why the price was so negative, but why was the price decline also observed in the first 30 days? This is likely largely a combination of severe price impacts and overlapping linear unlocks. Why try to control for median price before looking at it, as many of the unlocks are sequential, the data still shows that there is suppression. In this regard, if you do your best, not only skip the bulk Cliffs unlocks, but also hold off on buying during the linear period of the unlocks.
Ecosystem Development Unlocked
In terms of ecosystem development, we see a unique trend: a slight price drop in the first 30 days of unlocking, followed by an immediate positive price impact after unlocking. Unlike other unlock types, ecosystem development unlocks typically direct tokens toward initiatives that create long-term value and strengthen the protocol.
Why prices go back up (and often go up) after unlocking:
How to explain the price drop before unlocking? There are two reasons for this behavior.
Investor Unlock
Investor unlocks are one of the most predictable events in the token market. Unlike other categories, these unlocks typically exhibit controlled price performance, and data from 106 unlock events shows a consistent trend: slow, minimal price declines. This stability is not accidental. Early investors (whether angel or C round) usually have VC backgrounds and have expertise in managing positions.
These investors aren't just shifting risk; they're actively avoiding moves that could disrupt the market while optimizing returns. By understanding the complex strategies they employ, traders can anticipate how these events will unfold and adjust their positions accordingly.
OTC desks: Investors often hire liquidity providers or OTC desks to sell large quantities of tokens directly to interested buyers. This approach bypasses the public order book entirely, preventing sellers from exerting immediate pressure and sending signals to the market.
T/VWAP and Hedging: Time-weighted average price (TWAP) execution or volume-weighted average price (VWAP) strategies help spread token sales over time, reducing price impact. Many investors also pre-hedge their positions using futures to “lock in” prices before an unlocking event. These positions are then gradually unwound after the unlock to further reduce volatility.
“Locking” or “hedging” is actually using derivatives to open a short position before the unlock date, which helps to guarantee the price early when the short position is unwound when the token is sold.
Since 2021, the use of advanced options strategies has expanded beyond investors, with more and more project teams adopting them to generate recurring income or manage funds more efficiently. For traders, this evolution reflects the growing sophistication of the crypto market, unlocking opportunities to predict and align with the strategies of major players. Options, whether sold privately or used as loan collateral, play a key role in shaping market dynamics, providing informed traders with a clearer perspective to interpret token activity.
Community and public unlocking
Community and public unlocks, such as airdrops and points-based reward programs, behaviorally mirror investor unlocks, with prices gradually decreasing before and after the event. This dynamic is shaped by two different behaviors among recipients:
While the overall price impact was modest, these results highlight the importance of a well-designed rewards program. Thoughtful design can prevent unnecessary market disruption while achieving the desired goal of fostering community growth and engagement.
Token unlocks are an essential mechanism in the crypto ecosystem, used to fund development, incentivize participation, and reward contributors. However, their spacing, size, and recipient categories are key factors in determining their price impact. Understanding what these effects are and why they occur can help make better deals and help protocols better structure their unlocks.
This article’s analysis of over 16,000 unlock events across 40 tokens highlights key trends:
Recipient Category Dynamics
Before making a long trade, always check the unlock calendar using tools like CryptoRank, Tokonomist, or Coingecko. Unlock events are often misunderstood, but they play a crucial role in a token’s performance.
Contrary to popular belief, VC and investor unlocks are not a major factor in price declines. These participants are often aligned with the long-term goals of the protocol, employing strategies that limit market disruptions and maximize returns. In contrast, team unlocks require closer attention, as poorly managed allocations often lead to downward pressure on token prices. Ecosystem unlocks present a unique opportunity and, when aligned with clear growth goals, often serve as a catalyst for adoption and liquidity, making it a favorable time to enter the market.
Related reading: How to solve the token unlocking selling pressure problem? Hack VC proposes two potential solutions