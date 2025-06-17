Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky waives Celsius bankruptcy rights

PANews
2025/06/17 15:18
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.01212+1.50%
U Coin
U$0.0126+0.63%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to a ruling by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and his related entities will no longer participate in the distribution of Celsius' bankruptcy assets. The court decided to return the funds to creditors first, and Mashinsky and AM Ventures Holdings Inc., Koala1 LLC and Koala3 LLC have agreed to give up their claims on Celsius' bankruptcy assets.

To date, Celsius creditors have filed claims totaling more than $1 billion. In August 2024, Celsius paid more than $2.5 billion to more than 251,000 creditors, but there are still about 121,000 creditors who did not file claims because the amount was less than $1,000. In November 2024, Celsius announced that it would pay $127 million from its "litigation recovery account" to creditors including retail borrowers, retail depositors and its Earn program users. Celsius reached two settlement agreements in July 2023 to exit the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings initiated in July 2022.

Earlier news, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky was sentenced to 12 years in prison for crypto fraud .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

PANews reported on July 18 that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller said: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but he does not believe they pose a threat.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002381-0.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:08
OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
DeepBook
DEEP$0.199821+4.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:15
BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

PANews reported on July 18 that documents showed that BlackRock (BLK.N) has submitted an application to regulators, planning to add a staking function to its Ethereum ETF.
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:23

Trending News

More

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system