Digital asset bank Sygnum introduces former executives from UBS, Vodafone and Swiss Re to its board of directors

PANews
2025/06/17 17:03
BRC20.COM
COM$0.036596-1.25%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05996-4.71%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Bitcoin.com, digital asset bank Sygnum announced the expansion of its board of directors, adding three new members. Pia Tischhauser, a member of the Supervisory Board of Swiss Re and former member of the Executive Committee of Boston Consulting Group, joined the board with more than 20 years of experience in financial services strategy. Vinod Kumar, vice chairman of private equity group Everstone and former CEO of Vodafone business, will help technology companies scale and expand their markets. Gabriela Maria Payer, who has served as a director since 2018, officially became chairman. She participated in the establishment of UBS's electronic banking business. This new board of directors will promote the company's innovation and global cooperation in the field of digital asset banking.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

PANews reported on July 18 that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller said: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but he does not believe they pose a threat.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002381-0.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:08
OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
DeepBook
DEEP$0.199821+4.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:15
BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

PANews reported on July 18 that documents showed that BlackRock (BLK.N) has submitted an application to regulators, planning to add a staking function to its Ethereum ETF.
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:23

Trending News

More

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system