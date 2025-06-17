Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$31.5915 million

PANews
2025/06/17 16:30
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.8252+0.32%

PANews reported on June 17 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$31.5915 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$11.3951 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$1.7515 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$175,500, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$105,500;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$15.7559 million, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$2.408 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

PANews reported on July 18 that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller said: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but he does not believe they pose a threat.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002381-0.70%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:08
OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
DeepBook
DEEP$0.199821+4.77%
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:15
BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

PANews reported on July 18 that documents showed that BlackRock (BLK.N) has submitted an application to regulators, planning to add a staking function to its Ethereum ETF.
Share
PANews2025/07/18 07:23

Trending News

More

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

Trump’s court pick would bring crypto baggage to the bench

US to investigate Brazil’s digital payment system