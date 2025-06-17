Former Bangalore Police Chief Admits Extorting Government Employees and Converting Proceeds into Bitcoin

PANews reported on June 17 that according to News9live, Ningappa, the former police chief of Bangalore, India, confessed during the interrogation by the anti-corruption agency Lokayukta that he blackmailed government employees by impersonating anti-corruption officials and converted the stolen money into Bitcoin. The special court has ordered him to be detained until June 30. The case involves two assistant ministers, but their specific identities have not been made public. The investigation showed that Ningappa used his police background to forge an identity and extorted money in Seshadripuram and other places. Although his lawyer has applied for bail, the court requires the prosecution to respond first.

Analysts pointed out that this case may trigger a crisis of confidence in the country's ruling party - if it is confirmed that ministerial officials are involved in the case, it may lead to a shakeup in the government. Ningappa was expelled from the police force several years ago, but he has been committing crimes for a long time by taking advantage of institutional loopholes. Several police stations across the state have registered related cases. Currently, the Lokayukta is tracking the flow of Bitcoin and the network of accomplices.