PancakeSwap: More than 1.9 million ZK tokens will be airdropped for active traders and liquidity providers

PANews
2025/06/17 18:28
PANews reported on June 17 that PancakeSwap announced that the ZK token airdrop activity for the "Future Contributors" category on ZKsync PancakeSwap has now started, and a total of 1,936,936 ZK tokens will be distributed to active traders and liquidity providers. The snapshot time was advanced from June 27 to June 3, and the snapshot time was extended to August 16.

Distribution details: 1. Based on historical trading activity on ZKsync PancakeSwap, a total of 432,585 ZK tokens have been allocated to 1,230 eligible addresses. 2. A total of 1,504,351 ZK tokens will be allocated to liquidity providers through Merkl within two months, from 15:00 (UTC time) on June 17 to August 16.

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but does not think they pose a threat

PANews reported on July 18 that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller said: Stablecoins bring competition to the payment system, but he does not believe they pose a threat.
OpenAI releases ChatGPT agent, capable of autonomously performing complex tasks

PANews reported on July 18 that OpenAI released a new ChatGPT agent feature in a live broadcast early this morning. The new feature integrates the capabilities of Operator and deep
BlackRock has submitted an application to regulators to add staking functionality to its Ethereum ETF

PANews reported on July 18 that documents showed that BlackRock (BLK.N) has submitted an application to regulators, planning to add a staking function to its Ethereum ETF.
