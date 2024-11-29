Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.29)

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓11/29 Update:

$Grinch, Thanksgiving has passed, Christmas concept tokens start hype in advance

$SITCOM Solana’s first decadent sitcom, where you can suggest plots in a Telegram bot

$AGNT Agents.Fun, build and trade meme tokens through X

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!